Rajasthan Local Body Election 2021: Counting of votes tomorrow; fate of 9,930 candidates sealed

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 Result Releasing Tomorrow: With over 76 per cent voting and 22.84 lakh voters exercising their franchise, the fate of 9,930 candidates have been sealed in the EVMs. Counting of votes will be held tomorrow, the state election commission has informed. Voting for 90 civic bodies in 20 districts, which consists of 80 municipalities, 9 municipal councils and one municipal corporation, was held on January 28. The state election commission had said that voting began at 8 AM and concluded at 5 PM. The voting was held under the supervision of 37 observers. The counting of votes will start at 9 am tomorrow. The commission has made elaborate security arrangements and a tight vigil is being maintained at the strong rooms where EVMs have been kept.

The final voter turnout in Thursday’s polling was 76.52 per cent, informed the State Election Commission. The districts where polling was held included Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the number of voters per polling booth was kept well below 1000 leading to a higher number of polling booths. The election commission had set up a total of 5,253 polling stations in 3,035 wards under 90 bodies. In these 90 districts, there are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters consisting of 15.47 lakh men and 14.80 lakh women. It also included 56 voters from other categories. However, a total of 22.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the polls.

The commission had deployed around 30,000 personnel to ensure free and fair polls. The commission will be holding elections for the post of chairperson on February 7. The notification for the same will be issued on February 1. Candidates will be able to submit nomination papers till February 3. Polling for chairperson posts will be held from 7 am to 2 pm. The commission has informed that counting of votes will start immediately after the end of the polling. The election for the vice-chairperson will be held on February 8.

Earlier in December last year, the Congress had won 33 of 45 urban local bodies chairperson posts. Ten posts of chairperson were won by the BJP while independent candidates registered victory in two local bodies. In the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in December, BJP had won 1,833 seats while Congress had bagged 1713 seats.