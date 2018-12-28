Rajasthan local bodies bypolls: First test for Congress govt as several Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis go to polls today

Weeks after the declaration of results of the Assembly poll saw Congress returning to power in Rajasthan, the grand old party is set to face its first litmus test. Several Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in the state are going to polls to elect new representatives today.

The bypolls to elect new members to Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be conducted on Thursday (December 28). The seats where bypolls will be held include Alwar, Bhilwara, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali and Sikar.

According to a state election commission release, voting for Panchayat Raj institutions had to take place on October 27 but it was was postponed due to assembly polls. The counting of votes will take place on December 30.

The poll body has announced that EVMs will be used for voting of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti.

Meanwhile, the new Congress government has announced that it will review the condition of minimum educational qualification for candidates to contest the local bodies polls.

“We will review the condition of educational qualification for candidates to contest local bodies elections,” Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who holds Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios said on Thursday.

As of now, a candidate should be Class 10 pass for contesting municipal elections. For Panchayati Raj institutions, the minimum qualification is Class 8 for the post of sarpanch and Class 5 in tribal reserved areas. For Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti elections, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10.