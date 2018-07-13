Rajasthan: Khap panchayat bars 5-year-old from entering house for breaking ‘auspicious’ bird egg, 10 booked

At least ten members of a Khap panchayat have been booked in Rajasthan for not allowing a five-year-old girl to enter her house just because she had mistakenly broken an egg of a bird considered auspicious. According to a report in The Indian Express, police said that the diktat was passed on July 2 by the panchayat, forcing the girl to spend her time under the shade of a tree outside her house in Haripura village of Bundi district.

Police said that the panchayat had also banned the villagers including parents of the girl from touching her. Lakhsman Singh, police inspector, Hindoli police station said that the girl had mistakenly broken an egg of Titihari bird (Red Wattled Lapwing). Singh said that police was apprised of the incident on Wednesday. He said that upon learning this, a police team rushed to the village where they learned that the girl was not allowed to enter her house for the last 10 days and that she was staying under the shadow a tree.

“This particular bird is considered as auspicious by many villagers and is believed that its sighting heralds the beginning of the monsoon,” the official said.

Police said that as a punishment, the panchayat barred the girl from entering her house. The girl belongs to the Regar community, a Scheduled Caste. Police said that the members of the Khap panchayat are also from the same community.

The diktat had also asked the girl and her family to perform some specific rituals to absolve themselves of the sin they invited by breaking an egg of the bird, police said.

Police said that the girl is a student of class 1. She entered her house on Wednesday after an intervention made by the police and the district administration. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and sought a report from police.

The IE report added that panchayat had also demanded money and alcohol from the girl’s family. Singh said that based upon a complaint filed by the girl’s father, an FIR was filed against 10 people who were involved in passing the July 2 diktat under Sections 508, 384 and 120B of the IPC.