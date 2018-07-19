Rajasthan: Inspired by daughters, 55-year-old BJP MLA back to school after four-decade hiatus

BJP MLA back to school after four-decade hiatus (Representative Image)

A BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) lawmaker from Rajasthan has resumed his studies after a gap of four decades. The move comes after the lawmaker realised that his speeches to school students about the importance of education sounded void as he himself was a school dropout. Phool Singh Meena, 55, is an MLA from Udaipur Rural constituency. Meena, who had studied till class 7, and is now attending his BA first year exams, says he resumed studies after being inspired by his five daughters.

“I had to give up studies after my father, who was in the Army, died. I took to farming to take care of my family,” the BJP lawmaker told Hindustan Times.

The MLA said that his daughter asked him to restart education after he joined politics. “They told me that you interact with so many people, senior officials, and leaders, so education is important for you. But I was sceptical considering my age. I felt they were right. I used to tell people about the importance of education but I myself was not educated. My conscience pricked me and so I decided to resume studies.”

Meena’s third daughter Deepika said, “My father worked very diligently. He cleared the Class 10 and 12 exams and now he is doing his graduation. We are very proud of him,” reports HT.

The MLA doesn’t get enough time to attend regular classes as he remains busy with his political and social activities. Meena’s teacher is Sanjay Lunawat who is also the principal of a government senior secondary school at Manvakheda near Udaipur. Lunawat said that he teaches the lawmaker while he is travelling from one place to another in his constituency. Lunawat further said that the MLA is a dedicated and humble student.

“I teach him while we are travelling from one place to another in his constituency. Or I make audios of the lessons and send them to him on WhatsApp and he listens to them while travelling in his constituency or to Jaipur,” Lunawat said.

Lunawat also runs free coaching classes for students preparing for students preparing for competitive exams. “He resumed studies after 40 years and even at his age he is committed and using technology. He did not make excuses for not appearing in exams even in an election year,” Lunawat told HT. Meena has plans to finish his post graduation and then complete his PhD.