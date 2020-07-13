Rajasthan: Congress leaders, CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides, raided by Income Tax department, say reports

I-T raids at minister Dharmendra Rathod, Rajiv Arora’s residences. Both are considered close to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Amidst a deepening crisis in Rajasthan, the Income Tax sleuths are reported to have conducted raids at the premises of Dharmendra Rathod and Rajiv Arora. Both are considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to initial TV reports, the Rajasthan Police was not informed about the I-T raid.

The development comes just ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meet at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur. The Congress government is facing a rebellion by deputy CM Sachin Pilot who has claimed the support of at least 30 MLAs. Pilot is camping in Delhi since Sunday along with MLAs loyal to him.