Rajasthan: Congress leaders, CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides, raided by Income Tax department, say reports

Rajasthan: Income Tax sleuths have raided at the premises of Dharmendra Rathod and Rajiv Arora. Both are considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Amidst a deepening crisis in Rajasthan, the Income Tax sleuths are reported to have conducted raids at the premises of Dharmendra Rathod and Rajiv Arora. Both are considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
According to initial TV reports, the Rajasthan Police was not informed about the I-T raid.
- MP Cabinet portfolio distribution: BJP's Narottam Mishra gets Home, Yashodhara Raje is Sports minister
- Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Sachin Pilot to skip CLP meet called by CM Gehlot, may meet JP Nadda, Amit Shah today
- Kerala gold smuggling case: Key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair remanded to judicial custody
The development comes just ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meet at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur. The Congress government is facing a rebellion by deputy CM Sachin Pilot who has claimed the support of at least 30 MLAs. Pilot is camping in Delhi since Sunday along with MLAs loyal to him.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.