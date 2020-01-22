Rajasthan: In its 1st year, Congress govt filled 31000 vacancies, over 28K appointments soon, say officials

The Congress party came into power in the state after assembly election held in December 2018.

In its first year of rule, the Congress government in Rajasthan has filled 31,513 vacancies in several departments and announced results of recruitment examination for 28,601 posts, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday night reviewed the status of vacant positions in various government departments and asked officials to complete the pending recruitment in all departments at the earliest.

Gehlot said it is a state government priority to provide employment opportunities to the youth and to fill all the vacancies within the stipulated time. He said that a review meeting will be held every month to review the progress of the pending recruitment.

Principal Secretary (Department of Personnel) Roli Singh said the present government has so far made appointments on 31,513 posts and declared results for recruitment on 28,601 posts. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical) Rohit Kumar Singh said the list of the selected candidates for ANM posts has been released after verification of documents for 5,602 positions. And soon, the list of selected candidates for 6,557 GNM posts will also be released.

Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Reforms) RK Venkateswaran said that verification of document of successful 12,456 candidates in the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment exam 2018 will be completed soon.

Officials also said that advertisements have been issued for recruitment on 37,503 posts in various departments and advertisements will be issued for 22,840 posts soon. Guidelines are being prepared for conducting Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) examination for the recruitment of 33,000 teachers in the School Education Department, they said. The Congress party came into power in the state after assembly election held in December 2018.