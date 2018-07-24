Rajasthan High Court directs ‘status quo’ in matter related to land lease to Patanjali Trust of Baba Ramdev

The bench as also called for a report from the assistant commissioner of ‘Devasthan’ department. (File photo of Baba Ramdev: ANI)

A single judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court has directed the maintenance of ‘status quo’ with regard to 729 bighas of land of a temple trust in Karauli, 410 bighas of which were leased out to the Patanjali Trust of Baba Ramdev.

The bench as also called for a report from the assistant commissioner of ‘Devasthan’ department.

The land was leased out to the Patanjali Trust for developing a yoga institute, medicine manufacture units and allied activities. The foundation of the project was laid down by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in presence of Baba Ramdev recently this year.

In a petition challenging the lease, it was alleged that most part of the land had residential colonies on it.

The interim order directing maintenance of status quo came on a petition filed by one Ram Kumar Singh.