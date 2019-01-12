Rajasthan HC stays allotment of 10k petrol pumps; issues notices to Centre, state governments

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 8:42 PM

Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation were issued notices along with the Centre and the state government.

Rajasthan HC, allotment of petrol pumps, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, petrol pumpsThe last date for the application was Saturday. (IE)

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the allotment of 10,000 petrol pumps and issued notices to central and state governments, and three oil companies, seeking their reply in four weeks time. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pradeep Nadrajog and Justice P S Bhati allowed a petition by one Birbal Ram, who had pointed out some lacunae in the process for allotment of petrol pumps in such a large number. Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation were issued notices along with the Centre and the state government.

The companies had issued notification in newspapers on December 14 last year seeking applications for setting up 10,000 new petrol pumps across the state. The last date for the application was Saturday. Petitioner’s counsel Kuldeep Mathur said the process of allotting new pumps required an assessment of the existing ones by the petroleum board.

Also read| India Oil demand rises from 4-year low as cash ban impact fades

“The notification for new petrol pumps was rolled out without any such assessment which was illegal,” he claimed. The petition also contended the allotment of such a large number of new outlets in one go was not need-based but a politically motivated step. The petitioner said allotment of so many new petrol pumps will not only affect the revenue of the existing ones but will also affect the environment.

