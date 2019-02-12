Rajasthan Gujjar agitation: Several highways blocked, trains diverted as quota protest enters day 5

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 4:26 PM

A state government delegation, including Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, had held talks with the protestors on Saturday but failed to come to an agreement.

 

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara, IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, Karauli-Hindaun, Sawai MadhopurMeanwhile, Gujjar leaders have refused to back-off from the tracks and roads. “We have not received any communication from the state government so far.

The Gujjar community agitation for five per cent reservation in jobs and education entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with protesters blocking Chaksu town, about 40 km from here on National Highway 52, police said. The blockades on the Agra-Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway-11 in Dausa district, state highway in Nainwa of Bundi district, Malarna road in Sawai Madhopur and the Karauli-Hindaun road at Budla village in Karauli district continued from the previous day. “Apart from the routes that were blocked till yesterday, agitators have laid a blockade in Chaksu town of Jaipur district.

No untoward incident has been reported so far. Law and order situation is under control,” Director General of Police (Law and Order) M L Lathar said. The North Western Railway informed through a bulletin that three trains were cancelled and two diverted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gujjar leaders have refused to back-off from the tracks and roads. “We have not received any communication from the state government so far. Dharna will continue,” Vijay Bainsla, son of Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, said.

Gujjar agitation leader Kirori Bainsla and his supporters began their indefinite sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of Sawai Madhopur on Friday evening. Bainsla has stuck to the demand of five percent reservation for the Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities, and has to refused to move from the tracks until the same is met through an official announcement.

