Rajasthan govt’s new law sparks concerns over child marriage, NGOs write to CM Ashok Gehlot

Several NGO working for the welfare of women and against child marriage have written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, objecting to the state government’s Marriages Amendment Bill 2021, which says that marriages including those of minors should be registered.

The Bill, when passed in the state assembly last month, led to a furore with those fighting against child marriage calling it a retrogade bill. The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights asked the government to reconsider the provisions of the Bill, saying that it gives legitimacy to child marriages and is in contravention of several child protection laws.

Last Saturday, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, pointing out that the provisions of the Bill may have a serious impact on the “physical, psychological, social and education of minors in the state”.

