Rajasthan govt will work in collective leadership, 100-day action plan to be rolled out soon: Sachin Pilot

Portfolios were allocated two days after 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state took oath on Monday.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the state government will work in a collective leadership and a 100-day action plan will soon be rolled out. Pilot, who took charge of his office at secretariat here on Thursday after allocation of portfolios, said the decision of portfolio allocation was taken after discussion with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The allocation of portfolios were done late Wednesday night after Chief Minister Gehlot and Pilot held meetings with Gandhi in New Delhi that day.

“People gave the mandate and now the government will deliver. We will work in a collective leadership. Ours is a balanced cabinet with new, young and experienced members,” the deputy chief minister said.

Pilot, who has been given the charge of public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology and statistics departments, arrived in Jaipur from New Delhi in the morning and took charge of his office in the secretariat. Portfolios were allocated two days after 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state took oath on Monday.