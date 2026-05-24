The Rajasthan government has issued a detailed directive aimed at implementing financial discipline, reducing avoidable public expenditure and enhancing resource efficiency across departments, state-funded institutions and autonomous bodies.

The instructions issued by the Finance Department on May 22, include curtailment on government-funded foreign travel, phased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), promotion of digital governance and energy-saving measures.

The move comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save petrol and diesel and improve resource efficiency in governance.

The circular issued by Principal Secretary Finance Vaibhav Galriya stated that the measures aim to ensure “efficient management of resources and financial discipline in public expenditure.”

Key instructions on foreign travel, EVs and car pooling

The circular mentioned that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has already reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy and has directed ministers, head of convoys, boards and commissions to use only the “minimum essential number of vehicles” in their convoys.

The government has also directed a phased transition of petrol and diesel-run government vehicles into electric vehicles. According to the circular, “all petrol/diesel government vehicles shall be converted in a phased manner into electric vehicles.” It further added that “for officials whose routine remains within the city, any new vehicles to be purchased shall be only electric vehicles. “

The circular also directed that “officers and employees travelling towards the same destination shall give preference to car pooling” in government, contract and private vehicles.

It additionally stated that “travel abroad at government expense shall remain completely prohibited.”

The departments have also been asked to prepare time-bound action plans for setting up EV charging infrastructure across the state.

Digital governance, austerity measures in focus

The Rajasthan government has instructed departments and autonomous bodies to conduct official events and ceremonies in the government buildings instead of private venues. The circular further added that “meetings shall, as far as possible be held through video conferencing.”

Departments have also been ordered to ensure more use of e-Office and e-files and prioritise the Raj-Kaj Portal over physical correspondence. The online training programmes and use of the Centre’s IGOT Karmayogi portal for capacity building are promoted.

Solar energy, agriculture, and compliance measures

The Finance Department directed the Energy Department to emphasise installation under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme and promote solar energy systems in government buildings. Officers have also been told to ensure responsible use of electricity and switch off electrical equipment after working hours.

The Agriculture Department has been ordered to promote “Natural Organic and Sustainable Agriculture”, increase Agri-Stack registration and reduce the use of urea for non-agricultural purposes through a special campaign.

The order mentioned that Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Heads of Departments would be responsible for ensuring “strict compliance” with the directives.