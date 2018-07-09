Rajasthan govt proposes Khadi dresses for petrol pump vendors

Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board chairman Jaswant Singh Bishnoi had recently proposed the ministry to provide Khadi dresses to vendors at petrol pumps. (Representational image)

Petrol pump vendors in Rajasthan may soon wear Khadi if a proposal in this regard by Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board is accepted by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“I had submitted the proposal to the Petroleum Ministry on July 6 that vendors working at HPCL, BPCL and IOCL wear Khadi as the companies provide the dresses and charge for the same,” he said today.

Bishnoi said Rajasthan would be the first state to start such a trend, if the proposal was accepted.

He said the step would also boost Khadi and its culture in the country.

Bishnoi, who was here to inaugurate Bikaner Khadi Gramodhyog Samiti, also proposed the Centre to link the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) with Khadi production.

Talking about the significance of Khadi, the chairman said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt that Khadi reached every home.

He said as multinational companies penetrated Indian markets, the youths started distancing themselves from Khadi.

Bishnoi added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were promoting Khadi and it was a collective responsibility to get Khadi rid of its present challenges.