Rajasthan govt making efforts to provide adequate power for agricultural activities: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government is making all efforts to provide adequate electricity for agricultural activities in the state, and officials have been asked to ensure that power supply to farmers is not affected, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

If required, purchase of electricity from power exchange and other sources should be ensured, he said at a meeting on Saturday to review the status of power supply in the state.

Officials of the electricity department informed the chief minister that the state is not getting additional power supply from the power exchange at present because of the closure of some power generation units in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and an increase in demand in other states.

They also said that the power demand has also increased since Rajasthan has received no rain this winter so far and also due to an increase in the agricultural area and a rise in agricultural power connections after the last Rabi season.

According to an official statement, the power supply to industries has to be cut to ensure adequate power supply for domestic and agricultural purposes, but this cut will be abolished as soon as power supply becomes normal.

The chief minister urged the industries to follow the instructions of the power companies and cooperate with them in case of power cuts.