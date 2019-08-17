Rajasthan govt forms SIT to re-investigate Pehlu Khan case, report in 15 days

The SIT will submit its report in 15 days. (PTI)

Pehlu Khan case: The Rajasthan government has decided to form a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to re-investigate the lynching case. It has also decided to challenge the lower court verdict that acquitted six of nine accused.

In a series of tweets, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot informed about the decisions and said that the chief minister office reviewed the judgment of the court. “During this, the events of this episode and the errors in the investigation were discussed in detail,” he said.

Putting out the details of the meeting, Gehlot said that it was decided that the decision of the subordinate court would be challenged. He also said that a three-member SIT will be formed under the supervision of ADG Crime to re-investigate the entire case. The SIT will submit its report in 15 days.

“The SIT will also identify the errors and irregularities in the probe and fix the responsibility of the officers. This SIT will also collect important oral and documentary evidence which were not collected in the case,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to the developments, family members of Pehlu Khan said that their hopes have revived and it will ensure justice to them. “But, we’ll go to the High Court also,” ANI quoted them as saying.

Pehlu Khan and his two sons were allegedly stopped and thrashed by a mob near Behror in Alwar district on April 1, 2017. Two days later, Khan died in hospital. Earlier this week, the court set free six of nine accused. Following the verdict, several leaders express shock and demanded re-investigation of the case.