Rajasthan: Governor Kalraj Mishra issues order to convene Assembly session from August 14

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra convenes Assembly session from August 14.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday night issued an order to convene a special Assembly session from August 14, news agency ANI reported. The Governor, in his order, also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of Assembly Session as per the guidelines issued to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the evening, the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet cleared another proposal to the Governor for summoning the Assembly. The proposal said that a session should be called on August 14. This was the fourth proposal sent by the state Cabinet to Governor within a week.

According to reports, government argued that this meets the 21-day notice requirement on which Governor Kalraj Mishra was insisting. The Cabinet held a discussion on date before finalising that a session of the Legislative Assembly be convened from August 14. The Cabinet counted the 21 days from July 23, when its first proposal was sent.

While rejecting the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet’s proposal earlier, Governor Kalraj Mishra had said a session can be called at short notice if the agenda is to seek a vote of confidence. Otherwise, 21 days’ notice is needed, he had told the state Cabinet.

The Ashok Gehlot government was earlier insisting that the session should begin on July 31.

Earlier in the day, CM Ashok Gehlot held a 15-minute meeting with Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur after the Governor returned the third proposal for convening a session from July 31. Hours later, the state Cabinet met to redraft the proposal, setting the new date — August 14.

The ruling Congress had earlier accused the Governor of bowing to ‘pressure’ and not convening the session. Kalraj Mishra, however, had denied the charge.