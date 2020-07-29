Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra cancels Independence Day At-Home event due to spurt in Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has canceled Independence Day ‘At Home’ event due to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state, news agency ANI reported. The Raj Bhawan has confirmed the news in a statement.
The Governor said he was concerned about the frightening situation in the state and the rising coronavirus cases.
“When the assembly session was cancelled on March 13, then there were two cases. At that time the session was cancelled to fight the spread of the global pandemic,” the Governor said.
He said there are more than 10,000 cases today and the unrelenting virus spread is a cause for concern. He said that the state has to take serious steps to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.
The Raj Bhawan’s decision comes a day after Chief Minister Gehlot sent a third proposal requesting Mishra to summon a special Assembly session from Friday.
