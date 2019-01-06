Rajasthan government panel recommends waiving all loans of farmers who committed suicide

The committee was setup to decide the modalities of the farm loan waiver.

An inter-department panel formed to look into the modalities of farm loan waiver in Rajasthan has decided to recommend Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to waive all loans of farmers who have committed suicide. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee chaired by Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday.

“The committee will recommend to the chief minister that agriculture loans of farmers who have committed suicide should be waived off totally be it from any bank and any amount,” Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, a members of the committee, said.

He said that the decision will be taken at the level of the chief minister. Meena said there were more than 70 farmers who have committed suicide in the state.

After forming government, Gehlot had announced to waive entire short term agriculture loan from cooperative banks and agriculture loans of up to Rs 2 lakh from nationalised and other banks for defaulting farmers on December 19.

The committee was later setup to decide the modalities of the farm loan waiver. Next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on January 10.