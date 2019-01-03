Rajasthan government orders removal of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s photos from all official documents

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 1:29 PM

The Rajasthan government has issued an order asking all state departments, corporations, and boards to remove Deendayal Upadhyaya's photographs from all official documents.

Deendayal Upadhyaya, rajasthan, rajasthan government, deen dayal upadhyaya rajasthanDeendayal Upadhyaya (IE)

The Rajasthan government has issued an order asking all state departments, corporations, and boards to remove Deendayal Upadhyaya’s photographs from all official documents. The order has come just four days after the state government in its first Cabinet meeting decided that Upadhyaya’s photographs be replaced by the national emblem.

The order issued by the Printing and Stationery Department of the state was addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners, district collectors and departmental heads. It said the circular issued by the earlier BJP government in December 2017, making the use of Upadhyaya’s photo compulsory now stands withdrawn.

“Following an order issued by the council of ministers, it has been decided that the photo of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya will be removed from all official documents in effect from December 29, 2018,” the order said.

Last month, the Congress formed the government under the chief ministership of Ashok Gehlot, who is in his third term in office. Gehlot had earlier held the position from December 2008 to December 2013 as also between December 1998 and December 2003.

In the recently-concluded Assembly polls, Congress won 99 out of 200 seats in the state. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party extended their support to Congress to form the government.

