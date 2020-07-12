Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Sachin Pilot camps in Delhi with 25 MLAs day after FIR mentions ‘fight’ with CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan government crisis: Rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot out in open.

The rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot is out in open. According to media reports, Pilot is camping in Delhi since Sunday with at least 25 loyalist MLAs. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Congress high command in Delhi had refrained so far from intervening in the deepening rift between Gehlot and Pilot. The development comes two day after an FIR mentioned about a fight between Gehlot and Pilot. According to reports, Pilot may speak to the party leadership to resolve the crisis. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation, reports added. Earlier on Saturday, CM Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP is trying to lure MLAs by offering huge cash.

