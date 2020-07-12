  • MORE MARKET STATS
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Sachin Pilot camps in Delhi with 25 MLAs day after FIR mentions ‘fight’ with CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan government crisis: The tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot is out in open.

Rajasthan government crisis: Rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot out in open.

The rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot is out in open. According to media reports, Pilot is camping in Delhi since Sunday with at least 25 loyalist MLAs. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Congress high command in Delhi had refrained so far from intervening in the deepening rift between Gehlot and Pilot. The development comes two day after an FIR mentioned about a fight between Gehlot and Pilot. According to reports, Pilot may speak to the party leadership to resolve the crisis. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation, reports added. Earlier on Saturday, CM Ashok Gehlot had said that the BJP is trying to lure MLAs by offering huge cash.

    In the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly that has 200 seats, the Congress has 107 MLAs and enjoys the support of independent MLAs and MLAs of other parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP). The BJP has 72 MLAs.
