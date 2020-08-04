Rajasthan government crisis: To begin dialogue, Congress sets this one condition for rebel Sachin Pilot camp

Randeep Singh Surjewala asks rebel Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to give up BJP ’s hospitality and Haryana police security.

The Rajasthan’s ruling Congress has offered to hold dialogue with the dissident party MLAs led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The 19 rebel MLAs have been camping at a Gurugram resort for more than three weeks after a revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the rebel MLAs should give up the hospitality of the BJP and the security of Haryana police if they want to hold a dialogue.

He said while the law and order situation in Haryana is deteriorating and crime against women are on the rise, the BJP government in Haryana has deployed cops for security of the Congress MLAs.

“Gangrapes are happening, people are being beaten up in Gurgaon. There is no police available for them, but 1,000 policemen are deployed for the security of 19 MLAs,” he said.

Asked whether the doors for dissidents are open, Surjewala said, “The MLAs should first give up the Haryana police’s security, and friendship and hospitality of the BJP, return home and only then will the dialogue take place.”

The 19 MLAs led by Pilot revolted against Ashok Gehlot last month. Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief. The Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs are currently staying at a Jodhpur resort.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has convened a session of the Legislative Assembly from August 14 where CM Gehlot is likely to seek a trust vote.