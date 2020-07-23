  • MORE MARKET STATS
Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing on Speaker’s appeal against HC relief to Sachin Pilot today

Updated: July 23, 2020 10:36:21 am

Rajasthan crisis Live Updates: Speaker CP Joshi had served disqualification notices to 19 rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot for anti-party activities.

supreme court hearing, sachin pilot sackedSachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan last week.

The Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against a High Court order on Thursday. The HC had on Tuesday barred the Speaker till July 24 from deciding the disqualification notices he had issued to former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs. The case will be heard by a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra. The Speaker in his plea termed the HC order as ‘illegal, perverse, and in derogation of the powers of the Speaker’. He said that the “judiciary was never expected” to intervene in such matters resulting in “constitutional impasse”. The Pilot camp had last week moved the High Court against the disqualification notices served to them by the Speaker. The High Court after hearing arguments of both the sides, issued a directive to the Speaker from not taking action on the notices and said that it will pass an appropriate decision on Friday. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are passed on Joshi’s petition without hearing him and the other MLAs facing disqualification.

    Rajasthan crisis: Supreme Court hearing on Speaker's appeal today

    The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against a High Court order that restrained him till July 24 from deciding the disqualification notices he had issued to a group of 19 rebel MLAs led by sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

    The rift between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open earlier this month after the SOG of state police served a notice to the then deputy CM, asking him to record his statement in an alleged bid to topple the Congress government. Pilot was later sacked as the deputy CM and Congress' Rajasthan chief. While Pilot and 18 MLAs belonging to his camp are staying at a resort near Gurugram, the legislators loyal to Ashok Gehlot camp have put up at a resort on the outskirts of capital Jaipur for the last one week.
