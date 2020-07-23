Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing on Speaker’s appeal against HC relief to Sachin Pilot today

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan last week.

The Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against a High Court order on Thursday. The HC had on Tuesday barred the Speaker till July 24 from deciding the disqualification notices he had issued to former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs. The case will be heard by a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra. The Speaker in his plea termed the HC order as ‘illegal, perverse, and in derogation of the powers of the Speaker’. He said that the “judiciary was never expected” to intervene in such matters resulting in “constitutional impasse”. The Pilot camp had last week moved the High Court against the disqualification notices served to them by the Speaker. The High Court after hearing arguments of both the sides, issued a directive to the Speaker from not taking action on the notices and said that it will pass an appropriate decision on Friday. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are passed on Joshi’s petition without hearing him and the other MLAs facing disqualification.

