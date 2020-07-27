  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan political crisis live Updates Supreme Court to resume hearing on Speaker’s petition against HC order

Rajasthan political crisis live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing on Speaker’s petition against HC order

By: |
Updated: July 27, 2020 9:23:18 am

Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: Rajasthan crisis Supreme Court hearing: Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan after his rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan after a revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File pic)

Crisis In Rajasthan Government Live: The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on a petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi contesting the High Court’s earlier directive asking him to defer anti-defection proceedings against sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs. The High Court had earlier restrained Joshi from taking action on disqualification notices served to 19 MLAs till July 24. The Speaker had issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs on July 14 after they skipped two CLP meetings. Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had conducted a hearing and paved the way for the High Court’s verdict to be delivered on Friday. The HC on Friday ordered status quo on the Speaker’s proceedings against the dissident MLAs. Meanwhile, the BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress in 2019, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly. The High Court will also hear a plea against the BSP’s merger with the Congress today.

Read More

Live Blog

LIVE Rajasthan Government News Updates

Highlights

    09:21 (IST)27 Jul 2020
    Rajasthan: BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs to vote against Congress

    The BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly. All six MLAs have been issued separate notices.

    09:19 (IST)27 Jul 2020
    Supreme Court hearing on Speaker's plea today

    The Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against the High Court order staying the disqualification proceedings against 19 Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot. The matter will be heard by a bench comprising three judges.

    The rift between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open earlier this month after the SOG of state police served a notice to the then deputy CM, asking him to record his statement in an alleged bid to topple the Congress government. Pilot was later sacked as the deputy CM and Congress' Rajasthan chief. While Pilot and 18 MLAs belonging to his camp are staying at a resort near Gurugram, the legislators loyal to Ashok Gehlot camp have put up at a resort on the outskirts of capital Jaipur for the last two weeks.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Time capsule to be placed 2,000 feet under Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya
    2Entire country worried by way elected govts being toppled, says Ashok Gehlot
    3Coronavirus: With 2,605 new cases, Bihar’s COVID-19 tally rises to 38,919; death toll climbs to 249