Rajasthan political crisis live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing on Speaker’s petition against HC order

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan after a revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File pic)

Crisis In Rajasthan Government Live: The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on a petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi contesting the High Court’s earlier directive asking him to defer anti-defection proceedings against sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs. The High Court had earlier restrained Joshi from taking action on disqualification notices served to 19 MLAs till July 24. The Speaker had issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs on July 14 after they skipped two CLP meetings. Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had conducted a hearing and paved the way for the High Court’s verdict to be delivered on Friday. The HC on Friday ordered status quo on the Speaker’s proceedings against the dissident MLAs. Meanwhile, the BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress in 2019, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly. The High Court will also hear a plea against the BSP’s merger with the Congress today.

