Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates: Can Sachin Pilot and team be disqualified? Crucial High Court verdict today

Crisis In Rajasthan Government Live: The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on a plea filed by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs challenging Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to them last week. On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the High Court’s directive to the Speaker asking him not to take action on disqualification notices till Friday. The top court also refused to restrain the High Court from continuing its proceedings and delivering its verdict in the case. The Speaker had moved the SC against the HC’s Tuesday directive. The HC had said that it will pass an appropriate order on Friday and requested CP Joshi to refrain from taking action on disqualification notices that he had served to the 19 rebel MLAs. The ruling Congress had sought action against Pilot and others last week after they skipped the legislature party meeting twice. The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into crisis earlier this month after Sachin Pilot’s open revolt against his senior and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was sacked as the deputy CM and also as the president of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit.
According to reports, the Congress government has a narrow lead over the opposition BJP. The party has 101 MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot in the 200-member House. The team Pilot has 19 MLAs and the BJP has 72.
On floor test, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he was not shying away from anything. "If required, we are ready for a floor test and will win it with a thumping majority," he said.
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said Ashok Gehlot would not have been herding his MLAs in Fairmont Hotel over last one week if he had the majority numbers. "During the first CLP meeting at his residence, the party said that they have 109 MLAs with them, however, 19 MLAs were camping in Haryana at that time which came out later. So they have been lying," he said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the Congress government in Rajasthan has a comfortable majority in the Assembly. "We also enjoy support of the people. So the government is fully stable and will complete its full term," he said.
Sacked Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs, who challenged notices for disqualification issued by the Rajasthan assembly speaker in the high court, moved an application before the court on Thursday to include the Union government in the list of respondents. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the High Court from pronouncing its decision on Friday on a petition by 19 rebel MLAs led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot against the Speaker’s disqualification notices given to them for defying the party. The top court said the HC’s decision will be subject to the final orders of the apex court. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
CP Joshi had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the HC’s order that restrained him till July 24 from deciding the disqualification notices he had issued to Sachin Pilot camp.
The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on a plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs on Friday. The verdict will be delivered at 10:30 AM.