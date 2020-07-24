  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates Can Sachin Pilot and team be disqualified? Crucial High Court verdict today

Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates: Can Sachin Pilot and team be disqualified? Crucial High Court verdict today

Updated: July 24, 2020 10:00:59 am

Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: Sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot had moved High Court against Speaker CP Joshi's disqualification notice to him and 18 dissident Congress MLAs.

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan last week after his open revolt against Ashok Gehlot.

Crisis In Rajasthan Government Live: The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on a plea filed by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs challenging Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to them last week. On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the High Court’s directive to the Speaker asking him not to take action on disqualification notices till Friday. The top court also refused to restrain the High Court from continuing its proceedings and delivering its verdict in the case. The Speaker had moved the SC against the HC’s Tuesday directive. The HC had said that it will pass an appropriate order on Friday and requested CP Joshi to refrain from taking action on disqualification notices that he had served to the 19 rebel MLAs. The ruling Congress had sought action against Pilot and others last week after they skipped the legislature party meeting twice. The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into crisis earlier this month after Sachin Pilot’s open revolt against his senior and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was sacked as the deputy CM and also as the president of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

    10:00 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    Ashok Gehlot has support of 101 MLAs

    According to reports, the Congress government has a narrow lead over the opposition BJP. The party has 101 MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot in the 200-member House. The team Pilot has 19 MLAs and the BJP has 72.

    09:54 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    'Not shying away from anything', Ashok Gehlot on floor test

    On floor test, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he was not shying away from anything. "If required, we are ready for a floor test and will win it with a thumping majority," he said.

    09:50 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    Ashok Gehlot doesn't have majority: BJP

    Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said Ashok Gehlot would not have been herding his MLAs in Fairmont Hotel over last one week if he had the majority numbers. "During the first CLP meeting at his residence, the party said that they have 109 MLAs with them, however, 19 MLAs were camping in Haryana at that time which came out later. So they have been lying," he said.

    09:35 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    'Comfortable majority', claims CM Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the Congress government in Rajasthan has a comfortable majority in the Assembly. "We also enjoy support of the people. So the government is fully stable and will complete its full term," he said.

    09:18 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    Sachin Pilot wants HC to include Centre in list of respondents

    Sacked Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs, who challenged notices for disqualification issued by the Rajasthan assembly speaker in the high court, moved an application before the court on Thursday to include the Union government in the list of respondents. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    09:10 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    Rajasthan crisis: What Supreme Court said on CP Joshi's plea?

    The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the High Court from pronouncing its decision on Friday on a petition by 19 rebel MLAs led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot against the Speaker’s disqualification notices given to them for defying the party. The top court said the HC’s decision will be subject to the final orders of the apex court. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    09:09 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    CP Joshi moved SC against HC directive

    CP Joshi had on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the HC’s order that restrained him till July 24 from deciding the disqualification notices he had issued to Sachin Pilot camp.

    09:07 (IST)24 Jul 2020
    Rajasthan HC verdict on Pilot camp's plea today

    The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on a plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs on Friday. The verdict will be delivered at 10:30 AM.

    The rift between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open earlier this month after the SOG of state police served a notice to the then deputy CM, asking him to record his statement in an alleged bid to topple the Congress government. Pilot was later sacked as the deputy CM and Congress' Rajasthan chief. While Pilot and 18 MLAs belonging to his camp are staying at a resort near Gurugram, the legislators loyal to Ashok Gehlot camp have put up at a resort on the outskirts of capital Jaipur for the last one week.
