Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates: Can Sachin Pilot and team be disqualified? Crucial High Court verdict today

Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan last week after his open revolt against Ashok Gehlot.

Crisis In Rajasthan Government Live: The Rajasthan High Court will deliver its verdict on a plea filed by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs challenging Speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notices to them last week. On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the High Court’s directive to the Speaker asking him not to take action on disqualification notices till Friday. The top court also refused to restrain the High Court from continuing its proceedings and delivering its verdict in the case. The Speaker had moved the SC against the HC’s Tuesday directive. The HC had said that it will pass an appropriate order on Friday and requested CP Joshi to refrain from taking action on disqualification notices that he had served to the 19 rebel MLAs. The ruling Congress had sought action against Pilot and others last week after they skipped the legislature party meeting twice. The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into crisis earlier this month after Sachin Pilot’s open revolt against his senior and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was sacked as the deputy CM and also as the president of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

