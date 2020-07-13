Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Congress Legislature Party meeting at 10:30 am, Sachin Pilot unlikely to attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo PTI)

The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place at 10: 30 am and the party has issued a whip asking all the MLAs to attend it. The meeting will take place at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s office in Jaipur. Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said strict disciplinary action will be taken against those skipping the meeting. “Action will be taken against those who skip the meeting,” Pande said. According to tv reports, Sachin Pilot is unlikely to attend the meeting. He is camping in Delhi along with MLAs loyal to him. Reports say Pilot has claimed the support of 30 MLAs. The Congress, on the other hand, has said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pande said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter. Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Ganndhi has deputed senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken to Jaipur.