Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Congress Legislature Party meeting at 10:30 am, Sachin Pilot unlikely to attend

The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place at 10: 30 am and the party has issued a whip asking all the MLAs to attend it. The meeting will take place at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's office in Jaipur. Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said strict disciplinary action will be taken against those skipping the meeting. "Action will be taken against those who skip the meeting," Pande said. According to tv reports, Sachin Pilot is unlikely to attend the meeting. He is camping in Delhi along with MLAs loyal to him. Reports say Pilot has claimed the support of 30 MLAs. The Congress, on the other hand, has said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pande said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter. Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Ganndhi has deputed senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken to Jaipur.
The Congress has alleged that the BJP was behind all the crisis. The BJP, however, has denied offering the Chief Minister post to Sachin Pilot. The numbers are not in favour of the BJP. The BJP has 72 MLAs in the 200-member Legislative Assembly.
The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has 200 seats. The Congress has 107 MLAs and enjoys the support of independent MLAs and MLAs of other parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP). The BJP has 72 MLAs.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has been deputed to Jaipur amidst the growing political crisis. Venugopal will attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting.
Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs have pledged support to him.
Congress leader Avinash Pande on Monday said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the chief minister. Pande, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter.