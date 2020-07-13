  • MORE MARKET STATS
Rajasthan Government Crisis Live Updates: Congress Legislature Party meeting at 10:30 am, Sachin Pilot unlikely to attend

Updated: July 13, 2020 9:30:50 am

Rajasthan government news: Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has claimed the support of 30 Congress MLAs. The Congress has 107 MLAs in 200-member Legislative Assembly.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo PTI)

The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place at 10: 30 am and the party has issued a whip asking all the MLAs to attend it. The meeting will take place at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s office in Jaipur. Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said strict disciplinary action will be taken against those skipping the meeting. “Action will be taken against those who skip the meeting,” Pande said. According to tv reports, Sachin Pilot is unlikely to attend the meeting. He is camping in Delhi along with MLAs loyal to him. Reports say Pilot has claimed the support of 30 MLAs. The Congress, on the other hand, has said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pande said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter. Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Ganndhi has deputed senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken to Jaipur.

    09:30 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    BJP denies reports claiming it has offered CM post to Sachin Pilot

    The Congress has alleged that the BJP was behind all the crisis. The BJP, however, has denied offering the Chief Minister post to Sachin Pilot. The numbers are not in favour of the BJP. The BJP has 72 MLAs in the 200-member Legislative Assembly.

    09:26 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    Rajasthan Legislative Assembly: Current strength

    The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has 200 seats. The Congress has 107 MLAs and enjoys the support of independent MLAs and MLAs of other parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP). The BJP has 72 MLAs.

    09:15 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    Rajasthan crisis: KC Venugopal to attend Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur

    Meanwhile, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has been deputed to Jaipur amidst the growing political crisis. Venugopal will attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

    09:01 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    Sachin Pilot to skip Congress Legislature Party meeting

    According to reports, Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress legislative party meeting scheduled to be held at 10:30 am.

    08:52 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    Ashok Gehlot government is in minority, claims Sachin Pilot

    Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs have pledged support to him. In the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

    08:48 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    Congress Legislature Party meeting at 10.30 am

    Congress leader Avinash Pande said a whip has been issued to all the party MLAs, asking them to attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting at 10.30 am. "Action will be taken against those who skip the meeting," Pande said.

    08:47 (IST)13 Jul 2020
    Rajasthan crisis: Congress claims support of 109 MLAs

    Congress leader Avinash Pande on Monday said 109 MLAs have signed a letter of support to the chief minister. Pande, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, said some other MLAs are in touch with Gehlot and they will also sign the letter.

