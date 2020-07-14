Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Crisis far from over for CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress calls second CLP meet today

Rajasthan: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has declared an open rebellion against his senior and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan government crisis live updates: The rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot appears far from over with the party calling a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party in Jaipur at 10 AM today. Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against the party leadership two days ago, has also been invited to attend the meeting. While there is no word from Pilot on this front, MLAs camping with him in the national capital released a video on Monday evening to deny the claims by CM Gehlot of the support of 106 MLAs. Pilot’s camp has claimed that Gehlot does not have more than 86 MLAs with him. This, after the chief minister, in a show of strength, claimed the support of 109 MLAs ahead of the CLP meet on Monday. The MLAs present at the meeting were then filled into buses and taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur where they are currently housed, a clear indication that despite all claims, Gehlot is wary of the numbers going against him. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has demanded that the Gehlot government take a floor test and prove majority in the state Assembly.