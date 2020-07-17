Rajasthan government crisis Live Updates: Speaker’s deadline for rebel MLAs ends today, HC to hear Sachin Pilot camp plea at 1 PM

The Rajasthan High Curt will hear the amended plea filed by the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday at 1 PM. (File pic PTI)

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s deadline for rebel Congress MLAs to file their reply to the disqualification notices ends today. The Rajasthan High Court will also hear the amended petition filed by the Sachin Pilot camp challenging the Speaker’s disqualification notices issued to MLAs who revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As many as 19 Congress MLAs belonging to Pilot camp have been issued such notices by the Speaker. The matter will come up for hearing before a two-judge bench at 1 PM today. Earlier on Thursday, the Pilot camp had sought some time to amend their plea. Counsel Harish Salve had said that dissident MLAs want to challenge anti-defection law enshrined in Tenth Schedule of Constitution. Speaker Joshi had on Tuesday sent notices to the rebel 19 Congress MLAs after the Congress complained that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings. The party had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.