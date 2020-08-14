Rajasthan Assembly Session Live: CM Ashok Gehlot to seek trust vote today

Rajasthan Chief Minister will seek a trust in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. Gehlot and Ashok Gehlot met on Thursday for the first time after truce.

Rajasthan Trust Vote Live Updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will seek a trust vote on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Friday to ‘show the power of Congress’. According to a report in The Indian Express, party sources have confirmed that he will seek a trust vote Friday itself. The decision to seek a trust vote was taken at the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Thursday at CM Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur. The meeting was attended by Sachin Pilot and other rebels. Pilot and Gehlot came face-to-face for the first after the truce. The two shook hands in front of the media, marking the return of the sacked deputy CM and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold. Pilot had openly revolted against Gehlot last month. He was later sacked as the deputy CM and RPCC chief. Pilot returned to the party fold on Monday after the Congress high command gave him an assurance to address his grievances. In the 200-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLA. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 members.

