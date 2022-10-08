Rajasthan: Gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur kills four, including 3 children

A gas cylinder explosion in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur killed four persons on Saturday, including three children, police said, reported PTI. Sixteen people were reported to be injured in the blast that occurred at Kirti Nagar area around 2:00 pm. Those who had injuries were taken to the MGH Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

ACP (Mandore) Rajendra Prasad Diwakar said that over a dozen LPG cylinders suddenly went off in a house where the cylinders were stored, adding that the man is being identified as a supplier named Bhomaram Lohar, according to the PTI report.

Diwakar added that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. “Three children and an old man suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Sixteen others were rushed to the hospital. The condition of some of them is critical,” Diwakar said, as quoted by PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and expressed his deepest sympathies.

जोधपुर में मगरा पूंजला एरिया के कीर्ति नगर में गैस सिलेंडर फटने से 4 लोगों की मृत्यु एवं कई लोगों के घायल होने की जानकारी बेहद दुखद है। स्थानीय प्रशासन से पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली है एवं घायलों के समुचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 8, 2022

District Collector Himanshu Gupta said that a probe is being ordered in connection with the case, and assured that those responsible will be punished under law. Two motorcycles and a vehicle to transport the cylinders were also damaged in the explosion.