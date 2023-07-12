Rajasthan: Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina shot dead in police custody in Bharatpur

Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, who was accused Of killing BJP leader Kripal Singh, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur while he was in police custody.

The cops were taking Jaghina to Bharatpur court from Jaipur jail when the incident took place. The miscreants threw chilli powder at the cops and took advantage of the situation by firing at Jaghina near Amoli Toll Plaza, India Today reported.

The vehicles of the shooters have been seized. They have been recovered from a nearby village, however, they are still at large and search to nab them is underway.

Kripal Singh murder case

On September 4 last year, gangster Kuldeep Jaghina killed BJP leader Kripal Singh with the help of four others. Singh was shot around 11 pm when he was returning home in his car. At around 10.45 pm, his car was surrounded by more than a dozen bike-borne miscreants near Jaghina Gate. Soon after, the attackers fired at him, killing him instantly.

Days later, police arrested gangster Kuldeep Jaghina and his accomplices from Kolhapur in Maharashtra in the murder case.