Rajasthan Full List of Cabinet Ministers 2018: Ashok Gehlot CM, Sachin Pilot Deputy CM; check Raj council of ministers here

Rajasthan Full List of Cabinet Ministers 2018: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Rajasthan. Along with Gehlot, Congress’ state unit chief Sachin pilot has been appointed as the deputy chief minister of the state. The Congress had won 99 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly in the polls that were concluded on December 11. The rival BJP had won 73 seats, down from 160 last elections. However, Congress’ woes didn’t end with winning elections as an evident tussle broke out between the camps of party’s state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The deliberations took quite a long time as the chief minister and deputy chief ministers were chosen on Saturday, three days after the announcement of the result.

The swearing ceremony of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot was attended by a number of national leaders including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his party leader Praful Patel, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi, DMK leader MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were among those present at the event.

Here is Rajasthan’s full list of cabinet ministers:-

Chief Minister – Ashok Gehlot

Deputy Chief Minister – Sachin Pilot

The chief minister is yet to announce the list of cabinet ministers in the state. This list will be updated as soon as the cabinet is announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Full list of cabinet ministers in Rajasthan in outgoing Vasundhara Raje government

Cabinet Ministers of Rajasthan – Department

Vasundhara Raje Scindia Chief Minister – Personnel, Rajasthan State Bureau of Investigation (ACB), Finance, Taxation, Excise, Plalllning, Planning (Manpower & Gajetiers), Statistics, Cabinet Secretariat, Policy Formulation Cell – CM Secretariat, Information & Public Relation, Information Technology and Communications, Energy, Public Grievances, Administrative Reforms and Coordination, Law & Legal Affairs and Legal Consultancy Office

Gulab Chand Kataria – Home and Justice, Disaster Management and Relief, Prison, Home Guard & Civil Defense

Nandlal Meena – Tribal Area Development

Rajendra Rathore – Rural Development and Panchayati raj , Parliamentary Affairs, Election

Kali Charan Saraf – Medical and Health, Medical and Health Services (ESI), Medical Education, Ayurveda & Indian Medical Methods

Kiran Maheshwari – Technical Education, Higher Education, Sanskrit Education, Science & Technology

Rajpal Singh Shekhawat – Industry, NRI, Govt. Enterprise, DMIC

Dr. Rampratap – Water Resources, Indira Gandhi Canal

Arun Chaturwedi – Social Justice & Empowerment, Minority Affairs, Waqf

Hem Singh Bhadana- Rajasthan State Motor Garage, General Administration, Estates, Printing and Stationery

Ajay Singh Kilak- Co-Operative, Gopalan

Baboo Lal Verma- Food & Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs

Shrichand Kriplani- Autonomous Bodies, Urban Development & Housing

Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav- Labour and Employment, Factory and Boilers Inspection

Prabhu Lal Saini – Agriculture, Fisheries, Garden

Gajendra Singh Khimsar – Forest, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports

Yunus Khan – Public Works Department and Transport

Surendra Goyal – Public Health Engineering, Ground Water

Significantly, BSP leader Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, two key leaders from the state of Uttar Pradesh, skipped the oath-taking ceremony.