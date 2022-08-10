Rajasthan: Fraudster poses as IAS Tina Dabi to seek Amazon gift cards on WhatsApp, arrested

The Rajasthan Police have detained a man for allegedly trying to dupe people by using photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi and asking for Amazon gift cards on WhatsApp. According to the police, the youth first registered a phone number on WhatsApp and used a display picture of IAS officer Tina Dabi.

Posing as Dabi, he would then send messages to unsuspecting people and ask them for Amazon gift cards of various amounts. What made his operational method seem genuine was that the messages he sent were all in impeccable English.

However, the youth’s luck ran out when he sent a similar message to Rajasthan Urban Improvement Trust secretary Sunita Choudhary. Much like his earlier messages, he sought an Amazon gift card pretending to be Tina Dabi.

Choudhary said she almost believed the message she received on Monday evening from the fraudster’s number since it was in flawless English. However, since she does not use Amazon, she decided to give Dabi, who currently serves as Jaisalmer Collector, a call.

According to Choudhary, Dabi was shocked when she learnt about the messages being sent in her name. She immediately informed the Jaislamer SP who then tracked down the number to a youngster in Dungarpur. The man was soon arrested and is currently being questioned.

Dabi also issued an appeal to people to be careful of messages from unknown numbers. She further said she has only one official number.