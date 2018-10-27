Rajasthan elections dates 2018: Check Rajasthan election 2018 polling schedule, date of result here

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held in a single phase on December 7 across all 200 seats. Out of 200 seats, 34 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 25 for Scheduled Tribe.

According to the Election Commission data, the state has added 67,53,000 new voters in last 5 years. The total number of voters who will be eligible to participate in the election is 4,74,79,402 (2,47,60,755 men and 2,27,18,647 women). It said that the state has 51,796 polling centres out of 9,490 are in urban areas while 42,306 are in rural areas.

Also Read: Assembly Elections 2018 important dates: Check here

The Election Commission will issue gazette notification on November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is November 19. Scrutiny will be done on November 20 and withdrawing the candidatures will be allowed till November 22.

Results

The counting of votes will be held on December 11. The tenure of the House ends on January 20, 2019. The Election Commission has announced that the entire election exercise will be completed before December 15.

The state Assembly has 200 seats. In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won 163 seats and Congress just 21 seats. The BSP of Mayawati had won 3 seats.