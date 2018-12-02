Rajasthan elections: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for linking surgical strike with UP polls

The latest face-off started after the Congress President linked the surgical strike with Uttar Pradesh polls.

BJP President Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday locked in a bitter war of words over surgical strike conducted in 2016. The latest face-off started after the Congress President linked the surgical strike with the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a business community in Rajasthan on Saturday, Gandhi had said that the Prime Minister turned surgical strike into a political asset when it actually was a military decision. He further said that the Army would have liked it to remain unknown.

“But Modi didn’t want that. Modi was fighting an election in UP, and he was losing that election. He needed to turn a military asset into a political asset. So he reached into the Army’s domain and said I don’t care what you think, I am going to make this public,” Gandhi claimed.

The statements did not go down well with BJP chief Amit Shah who alleged that the Congress President was insulting army soldiers. He said that today jawans have developed a sense of pride that the government is standing behind them.

Shah further said that Prime Minister Modi took revenge for Army martyrs. The surgical strike was conducted weeks after Pakistan-backed militants had launched an audacious attack on the security forces near Uri in Jammu and Kashmir — 19 soldiers had lost their lives in the attack.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said: “Rahul Gandhi is saying that surgical strike was conducted to win elections in UP. You insult the martyrs of the country. You could not even show some courage.”