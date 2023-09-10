Rajasthan Elections 2023: ‘God has said reduce your ego,’ Priyanka Gandhi’s swipe at PM Modi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government saying that its policies are “for the rich, not the poor”.

Addressing a party rally in Niwai in Tonk district in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress general secretary alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on foreign visits and strikes deals for his industrialist friends.

“Modi goes abroad and comes back and says that our respect has increased. Later, we come to know that he went and made deals for his industrialist friends, and big industrialists are getting business from there,” she said.

“The Ashok Gehlot-led government has only focussed on the progress of the people. On the other hand, BJP’s policies are only for the rich, they do not have anything for the poor and middle class,” she told the gathering.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Inflation is skyrocketing but leaders of the ruling BJP have become arrogant.”

Referring to waterlogging at the venue of the G20 Summit in Delhi following incessant rains, the Congress leader took a swipe at the PM Modi and said, “Perhaps what people of our country are not able to say due to fear, God has said: Reduce your ego, this country has made you a leader, put the country first, make the people supreme,” as quoted by PTI.

Speaking about the Congress government in the poll-bound state, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Be it Indira Rasoi Yojana, where you get full plate meals for Rs 8, or Chiranjeevi Yojana, where you can avail free medical services, or phones for women scheme, whereby young women can study on phone and also use it when they are in distress, all these schemes are possible because the money of the government belongs to people.

The government whose intent is right will spend it for people’s benefit. Rajasthan Congress’s government under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot is such kind of government,” she said.