Rajasthan Elections 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot announces big pre-poll bonanza for electricity consumers in the state

Rajasthan polls 2023: With an eye on the Assembly elections slated to be held in the state later this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced a complete waiver of fuel surcharge for all electricity consumers of the state. The waiver was earlier applicable only to those consuming up to 200 units in the state.

“No consumers will be required to pay the surcharge ever after using more than 200 units of electricity,” Gehlot said, adding that the decision comes on the back of a public demand for waiver of fuel surcharge for all domestic and agricultural consumers. The surcharge was earlier added to the electricity bills depending upon the prices of coal purchased for power production.

Also Read: Rajasthan Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot on why he can’t quit as CM, despite ‘thinking about it’

(https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/rajasthan-election-2023-ashok-gehlot-rajasthan-cm-cant-quit-despite-thinking-about-it/3203945/)

The Congress government’s pre-poll sop is estimated to put an additional Rs 2,500-crore burden the state exchequer. The chief minister said that the state government will bear the enstire cost and the amount will be transferred to the public sector power distribution company.

The decision comes over a month after the Congress government rolled out free power for the first 100 units for all domestic consumers and announced a waiver of fixed charges on electricity connections. Fuel surcharge and all other charges for power consumption up to 200 units in a month were also waived in June this year.

The decision is believed to have been driven by the diffculties power companies were facing due to the slab-wise exemptions as well as the feedback received from MLAs indicating the negative impact it could have on elections.

Also Read: Rajasthan Elections 2023: Opinion poll places BJP in firm lead, Ashok Gehlot on sticky wicket

(https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/rajasthan-election-2023-opinion-poll-prediction-ashok-gehlot-sachin-pilot-vasundhara-raje-bjp-congress-seats-tally-prediction/3191506/)

Farmers in Rajasthan already receive 2,000 units of free electricity every month to offset high input costs of agriculture. The decision is benefitting 11 lakh consumers in the state, officials said.

The power bonanza for Rajasthan voters is in line with the Congress’ tried and tested formula that worked wonders for it in the Karnataka elections held earlier this year. The announcement of 100 units of free electricity in June and a fixed rate for the next 100 units was part of the same strategy that Congress borrowed from the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi model and implemented it in Karnataka.

In December last year, the Gehlot government had announced another big-ticket decision by promising huge subsidies on cooking gas and promised 12 cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister also launched the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana that envisages the distribution of internet-enabled smartphones with SIM cards to over 1 crore beneficiaries. While 40 lakh beneficiaries will receive the smartphones under Phase-1 of the scheme, 80 lakh phones will be given in the next phase.

बेटियों को आशीर्वाद

स्मार्टफोन सबके हाथ



आज इंदिरा गांधी स्मार्टफोन योजना के प्रथम चरण का शुभारंभ करते हुए बहनों व बेटियों को फ्री स्मार्टफोन व इंटरनेट का वितरण किया।



हमें विश्वास है कि यह कदम महिला सशक्तीकरण की दिशा में मील का पत्थर सिद्ध होगा। pic.twitter.com/NC1pjmhk0X — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 10, 2023

Elections in Rajasthan are due to be held in November-December this year. The Congress faces multi-pronged challenges in the state with the Opposition BJP breathing down its neck on issues of alleged corruption and paper leaks. The state has traditionally witnessed a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP with a history of no incumbent government returning to power in the state in the last three decades.