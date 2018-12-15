Rajasthan elections: 158 of 199 MLAs are crorepatis

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 7:05 PM

Among the richest MLAs who have declared their total assets in IT returns are Congress leaders Parasram Mordia (172 crore) and Udai Lal Anjana (107crore), and Ramkesh Meena (39 crore), an Independent.

Out of the 199 newly elected MLAs for the 15th Rajasthan Assembly, 158 are crorepatis compared to 145 MLAs in the 2013 assembly elections.

Out of the 199 newly elected MLAs for the 15th Rajasthan Assembly, 158 are crorepatis compared to 145 MLAs in the 2013 assembly elections, says a report. A total of 82 out of 99 MLAs from the Congress, 58 of 73 MLAs from the BJP, 11 of 13 Independent MLAs and five of six BSP MLAs have declared their assets worth over Rs 1 crore, as per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.

The candidates elected having fewer assets include youngest MLA Rajkumar Roat, Mukesh Kumar Bhakar and Ramniwas Gawriya.

As per the report, 59 MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass while 129 MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. There are seven MLAs who have declared themselves to be just literate.

Out of 199 MLAs, 23 are women as against 28 from the same gender in the 2013 state polls.

