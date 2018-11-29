Yogi Adityanath gets legal notice for calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 11:10 AM

Rajasthan is scheduled to vote on December 7 in a single phase poll in the state.

The UP Chief Minister is one of the BJP’s star-campaigners for the polls and was addressing a rally in Malakheda of Alwar district on Tuesday. (File photo: PTI)

A right-wing group in Rajasthan has sent a legal notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly referring to Lord Hanuman as a Dalit during a poll rally in the state. Adityanath’s comments have triggered a political row prompting the Congress to blame the BJP for its “dual face”.

Rajasthan Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha president Suresh Mishra’s notice has accused Adityanath of dragging Hanuman’s caste for political gains for the ruling party. “I am saddened that UP chief minister called Lord Hanuman deprived. His statement has hurt religious sentiments of several devotees. Those who are deprived they get strength to fight the odds. It is a sheer attempt to take political mileage in election,” the notice reads.

The UP Chief Minister is one of the BJP’s star-campaigners for the polls and was addressing a rally in Malakheda of Alwar district on Tuesday. “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west”.

“This was his resolve as it was Lord Ram’s wish. Just like him, we should also not rest till we fulfil that wish,” Yogi had said. The BJP leader also said that the people of the district would vote for ‘Ram bhakts’ and not ‘Ravana’.

According to news agency PTI, the notice reads,

Earlier, while criticising Congress leader Kamal Nath over a video showing him seeking 90 per cent of the Muslim votes for his party. Adityanath had said during a rally in Madhya Pradesh, “Keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us.”

Also read: Yogi Adityanath claims Lord Hanuman was Dalit tribal, says only ‘Ravana bhakts’ would vote for Congress

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned the Adityanath’s remarks, saying the BJP divides individual and the society but it is for the first time that it has divided gods into castes.

Yogi has been addressing several rallies in the state and attacking the Congress. In another rally, Yogi had charged the grand old party as a hurdle in the path of development, good governance and nationalism and said that the BJP governments are establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ by providing electricity, homes, LPG connections, better health care services and toilets. The UP CM also alleged that the opposition party gave riots, terrorism, Naxalism to the country and birth to corruption.

