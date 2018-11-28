Rajasthan election: Yogi Adityanath claims Lord Hanuman was Dalit tribal, says only ‘Ravana bhakts’ would vote for Congress

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 3:09 PM

The politics of castes, gotra and religion does not seem to be over yet in this election season.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , yogi adityanathUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The politics of castes, gotra and religion does not seem to be over yet in this election season. With the election in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on December 7, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sparked another controversy after he dragged the “caste” of Lord Hanuman on Wednesday.

During a poll rally in Alwar, Adityanath said that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit tribal while appealing to people to vote for BJP’candidates in Alwar. The CM added that Lord Hanuman was a tribal and was deprived. Adityanath further went on to say that Lord Hanuman worked to connect all communities in India together from across the country.

The UP Chief minister said that while Ram bhakts would vote for BJP, those who pray Ravana will vote for the Congress. Amid increasing cries by Hindu outfits for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath has been increasingly invoking Lord Ram in election-bound states.

Earlier, while criticising Congress leader Kamal Nath over a video showing him seeking 90 per cent of the Muslim votes for his party. Adityanath had said during a rally in Madhya Pradesh, “Keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us.”

This isn’t the first time that Lord Hanuman’s caste has been dragged into by politicians. Earlier in May, Gyan Dev Ahuja, BJP MLA from Ramgarh had said that Lord Hanuman was world’s first tribal leader.

At the party office, the MLA had said that Lord Hanuman was the world’s first tribal leader and was the first saint among the Adivasis. He further pointed out that when Lord Ram going from Chitrakoot to the southern part of the country during the exile, Lord Hanuman made his army of tribals and received training from Lord Ram.

He had also said that looking at the picture of Lord Hanuman placed under Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s idol, was disrespectful to the God. In a video during April 2 Bharat Bandh protests, he slammed BJP MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena saying he should be ashamed for the disrespect.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan election: Yogi Adityanath claims Lord Hanuman was Dalit tribal, says only ‘Ravana bhakts’ would vote for Congress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition