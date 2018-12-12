Rajasthan election results: NOTA votes exceeded victory margin in 15 constituencies

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 4:38 PM

In Rajasthan assembly elections, at least 15 constituencies polled more NOTA (None Of The Above) votes than the victory margin of the wining candidates.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday’s vote count, winning 99 seats. (Representational Image)

In Rajasthan assembly elections, at least 15 constituencies polled more NOTA (None Of The Above) votes than the victory margin of the wining candidates. Votes polled as NOTA could have yielded 7 to 8 more seats to either the Congress or the BJP. None of The Above (NOTA) option gives the voter the choice to reject all candidates in the election fray.

Health minister Kalicharan Saraf in the outgoing Vasundhara Raje led BJP government won by 1704 votes from Malviya Nagar constituency where NOTA was exercised by 2371 voters. The lowest victory margin was witnessed in Asind constituency where BJP’s Jabbar Singh Sankhala trounced Congress’s Manish Mewara by only 154 votes while 2943 voters opted for NOTA.

Similarly in Pilibanga, BJP’s Dharmendra Kumar defeated Congress’s Vinod Kumar by just 278 votes but 2441 NOTA votes were polled, as per the election commission data. While on Marwar Junction seat independent candidate Khushveer Singh defeated BJP’s Kesaram Choudhary by 251 votes against 2719 NOTA. The other assembly constituencies where NOTA votes were recorded more than victory margin include: Ghatol, Chohtan, Pachpadra, Bundi, Chomu, Pokaran, Khanpur, Khetri, Makrana, Dantaramgarh and Fatehpur.

READ | Gehlot or Pilot? Congress passes resolution asking Rahul Gandhi to pick next Rajasthan CM

However, most of the NOTA votes were exercised by the people of Banswara district, which comprises five assembly seats. Kushalgarh constituency of Banswara district recorded highest 11,002 NOTA votes where victory margin was 18950 votes. Bagidora witnessed 5581 NOTA votes followed by 4857 in Ghatol, 4594 in Garhi and 3876 NOTA votes in Banswara assembly segment.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday’s vote count, winning 99 seats. It’s ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat for a total of 100 seats — the required number to form government. The BJP got 73 seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats. The CPI(M) got two seats, Independents won 13 and other parties got 5, according to the state Election Commission.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan election results: NOTA votes exceeded victory margin in 15 constituencies
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition