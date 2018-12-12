Rajasthan election results: NOTA votes exceeded victory margin in 15 constituencies

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday’s vote count, winning 99 seats. (Representational Image)

In Rajasthan assembly elections, at least 15 constituencies polled more NOTA (None Of The Above) votes than the victory margin of the wining candidates. Votes polled as NOTA could have yielded 7 to 8 more seats to either the Congress or the BJP. None of The Above (NOTA) option gives the voter the choice to reject all candidates in the election fray.

Health minister Kalicharan Saraf in the outgoing Vasundhara Raje led BJP government won by 1704 votes from Malviya Nagar constituency where NOTA was exercised by 2371 voters. The lowest victory margin was witnessed in Asind constituency where BJP’s Jabbar Singh Sankhala trounced Congress’s Manish Mewara by only 154 votes while 2943 voters opted for NOTA.

Similarly in Pilibanga, BJP’s Dharmendra Kumar defeated Congress’s Vinod Kumar by just 278 votes but 2441 NOTA votes were polled, as per the election commission data. While on Marwar Junction seat independent candidate Khushveer Singh defeated BJP’s Kesaram Choudhary by 251 votes against 2719 NOTA. The other assembly constituencies where NOTA votes were recorded more than victory margin include: Ghatol, Chohtan, Pachpadra, Bundi, Chomu, Pokaran, Khanpur, Khetri, Makrana, Dantaramgarh and Fatehpur.

However, most of the NOTA votes were exercised by the people of Banswara district, which comprises five assembly seats. Kushalgarh constituency of Banswara district recorded highest 11,002 NOTA votes where victory margin was 18950 votes. Bagidora witnessed 5581 NOTA votes followed by 4857 in Ghatol, 4594 in Garhi and 3876 NOTA votes in Banswara assembly segment.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday’s vote count, winning 99 seats. It’s ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat for a total of 100 seats — the required number to form government. The BJP got 73 seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats. The CPI(M) got two seats, Independents won 13 and other parties got 5, according to the state Election Commission.