Rajasthan Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot leave for Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi

Rajansathn Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot- Rahul Gandhi to decide who will become Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan met on Wednesday to pic its leader. In the meeting, the newly elected MLAs passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take a final call on the name who will become the Rajasthan Chief Minister. The race for the Chief Minister’s post in the state is likely to go down to the wire as after a day of high drama and a six-hour meeting of MLAs in Jaipur, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have refused to back down. On Tuesday, AICC general secretary in charge of the state Avinash Pande and party observer KC Venugopal met the MLAs and late evening left for Delhi. They will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and submit their feedback.

The Congress party won 99 seats in 200-member House. However, elections were held for 199 seats. The party has support of lone RLD MLA and thus it enjoys majority in the Assembly. The BSP of Mayawati has 6 MLAs and has also announced to back the Congress if needed.