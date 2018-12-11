Rajasthan election result: Sachin Pilot’s Wikipedia page has already declared him Chief Minister

Rajasthan election result: Even as votes polled in Assembly elections were still being counted in Rajasthan, the Wikipedia page of Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot has already declared him the new Chief Minister of the state. The Congress has not yet declared its chief ministerial pick and Pilot former CM Ashok Gehlot are said to be top contenders.

As per trends available at the time of filing this report, the Congress party was leading on 102 of the 199 seats where polls were held. The BJP was leading on 69 seats in the 200-member House. The election to Ramgarh was countermanded following the demise of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

Also Read: Rajasthan election result: Full list of winners

Although Pilot had emerged as the favourite in pre-poll surveys, a formal announcement of the Congress’ Chief Minister’s name is yet to be made. The personal details displayed below the image of Pilot on his Wikipedia page says that he assumed office as Rajasthan CM on December 13, 2018. Interestingly, the spelling of Vasundhara Raje reads “Veshundhra Raje”.

According to Wikipedia, the page was last edited on 11 December 2018, at 10:02 (UTC) i.e 3:32 pm (IST)

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Result LIVE Updates

Earlier today, Pilot told reporters that the name of Chief Minister will be decided by the newly elected MLAs when they will meet post-announcement of the final result. “People have blessed us. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party’s MLAs will decide who will be the Chief Minister,” Pilot, 34, son of late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, said.

Pilot is seeking election from Tonk. As per the trends, Pilot is leading over BJP rival Yoonush Khan by over 50,000 voters. Ashok Gehlot, a two-time former CM of Rajasthan, said that the decision on the next Chief Minister will be announced by Rahul Gandhi.

“The decision on the chief minister’s post will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi,” Gehlot said and sought to credit Rahul with the party’s good performance in all the five states.

He said that the outcome is a clear indication of things to come in 2019. “The BJP made tall promises, but could not fulfil them. The ‘Achhe Din’ they spoke about never came,” he said.

The Congress party had last ruled the state between 2008 and 2013 under Ashok Gehlot’s leadership. Notably, the state has a 25 years old tradition of changing the government after every five years.