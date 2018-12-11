  • Rajasthan

    Cong 98
    BJP 78
    RLM 0
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 111
    BJP 108
    BSP 6
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 21
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 89
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Rajasthan election result: Headed for victory in 3 states, trend to continue in rest of India, says Sachin Pilot

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 1:33 PM

Rajasthan election: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Tuesday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state and Rahul Gandhi, as well as the party's MLAs, will decide on who will be the chief minister.

Rajasthan election result, Rajasthan result, Rajasthan election, Rajasthan assembly election result, sachin pilot, ashok gehlotRajasthan election: Asked about who will be the chief minister, Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party’s MLAs will decide on it.

Rajasthan election: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Tuesday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state and Rahul Gandhi, as well as the party’s MLAs, will decide on who will be the chief minister. He said the Congress was marching towards victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and the trend would continue in the future in the rest of India. “People have blessed us. We should get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan,” Pilot told reporters here.

Asked about who will be the chief minister, Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party’s MLAs will decide on it. Asserting that it is a decisive day today, Pilot recalled that exactly a year ago Gandhi became the chief of the party. “What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states,” Pilot said.

READ | Rajasthan Assembly Elections Results 2018: Raje, Pilot, Gehlot lead as Congress pulling ahead in early trends

Later, Pilot said that while he was confident that the Congress would get a clear majority in Rajasthan, he was in touch will all like-minded parties and Independent candidates who are leading in the trends.

