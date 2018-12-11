  • Rajasthan

    BJP 4
    Cong 7
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 3
    Cong 1
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 2
    Cong 2
    JCC 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    BJP 0
    TDP-Cong 1
    TRS-AIMIM 1
    OTH 0

  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Lead + Win

Rajasthan election result: Full list of winners

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 8:12 AM

Rajasthan election result: The BJP is power in Rajasthan for the last 5 years. In the 2013 polls, the BJP under Vasundhara Raje's leadership had won over 160 seats against Congress' 21.

Rajasthan election result: Full list of winnersRajasthan election result: Full list of winners

Rajasthan election result: The results of assembly polls in Rajasthan will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of ruling BJP and opposition Congress just ahead of the general elections slated for early next year. The trends will start pouring in from 8:30 am and a clear picture is expected by 11 am.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates

The results will also test the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah who addressed scores of election rallies in the state extensively. The BJP is power in Rajasthan for the last 5 years. In the 2013 polls, the BJP under Vasundhara Raje’s leadership had won over 160 seats against Congress’ 21.

Also Read: Election Results LIVE – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

The Election Commission of India has put elaborate arrangements in place for smooth conduct of the counting process. It has also set up a secure facility for disseminating trends and results through its new website https://eciresults.nic.in.

Interestingly, exit polls have predicted a win for the Congress in Rajasthan with around 110 seats in its kitty. The state has a tradition of changing government after every five years.

Here is the full list of candidates:

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan election result: Full list of winners
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition