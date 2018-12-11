Rajasthan election result: Full list of winners

Rajasthan election result: The results of assembly polls in Rajasthan will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of ruling BJP and opposition Congress just ahead of the general elections slated for early next year. The trends will start pouring in from 8:30 am and a clear picture is expected by 11 am.

The results will also test the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah who addressed scores of election rallies in the state extensively. The BJP is power in Rajasthan for the last 5 years. In the 2013 polls, the BJP under Vasundhara Raje’s leadership had won over 160 seats against Congress’ 21.

The Election Commission of India has put elaborate arrangements in place for smooth conduct of the counting process. It has also set up a secure facility for disseminating trends and results through its new website https://eciresults.nic.in.

Interestingly, exit polls have predicted a win for the Congress in Rajasthan with around 110 seats in its kitty. The state has a tradition of changing government after every five years.

Here is the full list of candidates: