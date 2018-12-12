Rajasthan election result: Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot- Who will be Rahul Gandhi’s choice for chief ministership? Congress CLP to meet today

Rajasthan election result LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot- Who will be Rahul Gandhi’s choice for chief ministership? Congress CLP to meet today

Rajasthan election result: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan will meet in Jaipur on Wednesday to discuss its leader who will become the next Chief Minister. The meeting will take place at 11 am. The suggestions of the MLAs on the next Chief Minister will be conveyed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has appointed its senior leader KC Venugopal as an observer for Rajasthan. “The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place on Wednesday in the presence of our party observer Venugopal-ji; (party’s) state in-charge Avinash Pandey will also be present. What is important for us is to form not just a Congress government but a people’s government,” Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress’ president, said.

The Congress campaign during Rajasthan Assembly election was led by two powerful leaders — two-time former CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Both Gehlot and Pilot are the front-runners for the top job in the state. It will be interesting to see who will be Rahul’s choice, given that Gehlot is a very popular leader in Rajasthan and has experience of running two governments between 1998-2003 and 2008-2013. On the other hand, Pilot (41) was made the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee in January 2014 and given responsibility to improve the party’s tally.