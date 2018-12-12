Rajasthan election result: Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot- Who will be Rahul Gandhi’s choice for chief ministership? Congress CLP to meet today

Rajasthan election result: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan will meet in Jaipur on Wednesday to discuss its leader who will become the next Chief Minister. The meeting will take place at 11 am. The suggestions of the MLAs on the next Chief Minister will be conveyed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has appointed its senior leader KC Venugopal as an observer for Rajasthan. “The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place on Wednesday in the presence of our party observer Venugopal-ji; (party’s) state in-charge Avinash Pandey will also be present. What is important for us is to form not just a Congress government but a people’s government,” Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress’ president, said.
The Congress campaign during Rajasthan Assembly election was led by two powerful leaders — two-time former CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Both Gehlot and Pilot are the front-runners for the top job in the state. It will be interesting to see who will be Rahul’s choice, given that Gehlot is a very popular leader in Rajasthan and has experience of running two governments between 1998-2003 and 2008-2013. On the other hand, Pilot (41) was made the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee in January 2014 and given responsibility to improve the party’s tally.
In 2013 Assembly polls, the Congress under then CM Ashok Gehlot, had managed 33.07% votes but only 21 seats, compared to the BJP’s 45.17% and 163 seats. In this election, the Congress had a pre-poll alliance on five seats with RLD (two seats), Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (two) and NCP (one). Only Subhash Garg of RLD won from Bharatpur. The Congress is maintaining that alliances were stitched with 2019 Lok Sabha in mind.
The Congress on Tuesday appointed general secretary KC Venugopal as observer who will be monitoring the situation in Rajasthan. According to Avinash Pande, Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, for Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Chief Minister’s post was not important. Pande said that the two ere working to dislodge the BJP from power achieved the goal. Pande said the decision about CM would be taken as early as possible.
The result was declated for the 199 out of 200 constituencies by the Election Commission. Election in Ramgarh constituency was countermanded following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.
The ruling BJP faced a major embarrassment in Rajasthan when 17 of its ministers lost their seats. However, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje managed to win in Jhalrapatan with a margin of 34,980 votes, defeating her Congress rival and veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh. Of the 17 BJP Ministers, state Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini lost Anta seat to his nearest rival Pramod Bhaya of Congress. Sports Minister Gajendra Singh Khivsar (Lohwat seat), Public Works Department Minister Yunush Khan (Tonk), Tribal Area Minister Nandlal Meena's son Hemant Meena (Pratapgarh).
Industy Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat (Jhotwara), Water Resources Minister Rampratap (Hanumangarh), Hem Singh Bhadana (Thangazi), Bhadana was contesting as an Independent candidate. Minister Ajay Sigh Kilak (Degana), Social Justice and Minority Affairs Minister Arun Chaturvedi (Civil Lines), Urban Development Minister Shrichand Kriplani (Nimbahera), Revenue Minister Amra Ram (Pachpadra), Art and Culture Minister Krishnendra Kaur (Nadbai), Mines Minister Surender Pal Singh (Karanpur), Otaram Devasi (Sirohi), Banshidhar Bajiya (Khandela), Sushil Katara (Chorasi), Kamsa (Bhopalgarh).
Avinash Pande, Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, said that Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision. "The CLP will meet again in the evening to further take up the issue,” he said.
On counting day, both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot remained tight-lipped about their candidature as the next chief minister. The duo said that a decision about the CM's face will be taken by Congres president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has won 99 seats in 200 chairs House. However, elections were held for 199 seats.