Rajasthan election: Malfunctioning EVMs affect polling in areas, voters create ruckus in Ahor

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 11:11 AM

Rajasthan election 2018: High-profile leaders have exercised their franchise in polling that began today.

EVM GLITCHRajasthan election 2018: Voters created ruckus at these polling booths as voting has been halted following EVM malfunction. (ANI photo)

Rajasthan election 2018: There have been reports of Electronic Voting Machine glitches in Rajasthan where polling for 199 assembly seats across began at 8 am this morning. While an EVM has been replaced at polling booth number 172 in Kisamidesar in Bikaner over a technical issue, voting is yet to begin in polling booth no. 253 and 254 in Ahor due to malfunctioning EVM. According to ANI, voters created ruckus at these polling booths as voting has been halted following EVM malfunction. The voter turnout in Rajasthan has been recorded at 6.11 per cent till 9 AM.

High-profile leaders have exercised their franchise in polling that began today. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot cast his vote at polling booth no. 106 in Jodhpur. Sachin Pilot has also exercised his franchise and exuded confidence of Congress winning a majority in the elections. Incumbent CM Vasundhara Raje has voted at polling booth no. 31A form Jhalrapatan constituency of Jhalawar. While Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat cast his vote at polling booth 128 in Jodhpur, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore cast his votes at polling booth 252 in Vaishali Nagar in the state capital. Incumbent Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria also cast his vote at a polling station in Udaipur.

Election officials said 2,274 candidates are contesting in Rajasthan which has 4.74 crore registered voters. About 1.44 lakh security personnel have been deployed for polling day. The state assembly has 200 seats, but the election in Alwar district’s Ramgarh constituency has been put off due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh.

Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said over two lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) and verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used in the elections. He said it was for the first time that VVPAT machines are being used in Rajasthan.

