Rajasthan election: Congress has become private firm of Gandhi-Nehru family, says Amit Shah in Nagaur

Rajasthan election 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the Congress party and said that Rahul Gandhi was day-dreaming of forming the next government in Rajasthan. Addressing an election rally in Nagaur in the Marwar region, Shah said that the BJP will create history in Rajasthan by winning the elections again.

Taunting Rahul, Shah said that BJP has not lost a single election after Narendra Modi was made the Prime Minister. “You (Rahul Gandhi) can check the electoral history of the country after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. You know what will be the result of Rajasthan.”

Appealing to people to vote in large numbers in favour of the BJP, Shah said, “I know BJP will form the government in Rajasthan again and the foundation stone of this government will be laid down by Nagaur.”

Slamming the Congress over its lack of internal democracy, Shah said the party had become a private firm of the Gandhi-Nehru family. “It (Congress) has become a private firm of Gandhi-Nehru family. They are ashamed to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. They say ‘Sonia Mata Ki Jai’ and feel proud of it.”



On Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s statement seeking an account from the Narendra Modi government, he said that facts speak for themselves. “When your (Congress) government was at the Centre, Rajasthan was given Rs 1.09 lakh crore. But Modiji gave Rs 2.63 lakh crore to Rajasthan.”

“This is the land of Bhairav Singh Shekhawat and Sundar Singh Bhandari. The BJP government is the like the leg of Angad (a character from Ramayan), no one can dethrone the BJP. The BJP will return to power with an absolute majority,” he said.

The state has 200 seats where elections will be held in a single phase on December 7. Opinion polls have put the BJP on a sticky wicket and predicted that the state will follow its tradition of voting the ruling out of power. The Congress is likely to get around 115 seats and BJP may be restricted to 75, the surveys said. The results will be declared on December 11 along with that of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.