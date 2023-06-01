Rajasthan election: CM Ashok Gehlot announces free electricity up to 100 units

With months left to the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households, irrespective of their total consumption per month.

“After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there were feedbacks that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding fuel surcharge in electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken,” he tweeted.

The Rajasthan CM said the bill of those who consume electricity up to 100 units per month will remain zero and they will not have to pay any bill like before.

“The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units,” he tweeted.

The CM said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the middle class, and those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

महंगाई राहत शिविरों के अवलोकन व जनता से बात करने पर फीडबैक आया कि बिजली बिलों में मिलने वाली स्लैबवार छूट में थोड़ा बदलाव किया जाए.



– मई महीने में बिजली बिलों में आए फ्यूल सरचार्ज को लेकर भी जनता से फीडबैक मिला जिसके आधार पर बड़ा फैसला किया है.

– 100 यूनिट प्रतिमाह तक बिजली…

Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will also be waived, he said.

Presenting the budget, Gehlot had announced free electricity up to 100 units per month.

Basking in the win of the Karnataka elections, it seems the Congress is working in line with the strategies of the Karnataka Assembly elections, where the party promised 200 units of free power under Gruha Jyothi initiative.