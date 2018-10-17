Rajasthan election: BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh joins Congress ahead of polls

Manvendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, putting an end to speculations doing the rounds over him parting ways with the BJP. (File)

Son of ailing BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh, Manvendra Singh, today joined the Congress party after meeting party President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Singh said that Gandhi welcomed him to the party during the meeting they had in the morning. He exuded confidence that his supporters will continue to support him.

Singh met Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, putting an end to speculations doing the rounds over him parting ways with the BJP.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot, Congress secretary Harish Choudhary and others were seen wi

him during a press conference where he announced his decision.

Earlier, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore had said that Singh’s exit will have no effect in Barmer-Jaisalmer belt of poll-bound Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Congress leaders asserted that the move will help bring Rajput votes to the party in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.