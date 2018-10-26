Rajasthan election: BJP, Congress leaders switch sides ahead of polls

The son of senior Congress leader Banwarilal Sharma, Ashok Sharma, joined the BJP camp at the BJP office in Jaipur. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan election 2018: Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, the leaders have started to switch sides, giving jolt to their respective parties. The Congress district president of Dholpur joined the BJP on Thursday while the ruling BJP’s Jaipur district president joined the Opposition camp.

The blow to BJP came soon after Manvendra Singh, an MLA from Sheo in Barmer, joined the Congress Party after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders of Rajasthan.

The son of senior Congress leader Banwarilal Sharma, Ashok Sharma, joined the BJP camp at the BJP office in Jaipur. Senior BJP leaders like MPs Dushyant Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and state ministers Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria, HT reported.

Addressing the media, Ashok said that he joined the BJP to work for the development of Dholpur and he was impressed by the work done by CM Vasundhara Raje. He also thanked her for solving the drinking water problem in Dholpur. Ashok further lamented that said his father was a senior Congress leader and five-time MLA but was not given a place in the AICC, adding the Congress has double standards due to which the party workers are unhappy.

Meanwhile, in Sikar, four BJP leaders joined the Congress and their change of heart was announced in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The current 200-member Assembly has 163 BJP MLAs. The legislative assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held in single phase on December 7.